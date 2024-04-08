Previous
Eclipse 2024 by sschertenleib
Eclipse 2024

Our view of the solar eclipse in southeast Washington state.
8th April 2024

Samantha


@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, and...
vaidas
Amazing!
April 8th, 2024  
Beverley
Oh WOW! Thrilling to see, superb photo! I’m so excited!
April 8th, 2024  
Dave
Nicely done! We were the path of totality, but we had heavy cloud cover.
April 8th, 2024  
Jacqueline
Wow, how special is that!
April 8th, 2024  
