Previous
Photo 509
Eclipse 2024
Our view of the solar eclipse in southeast Washington state.
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
4
2
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, and...
509
photos
72
followers
135
following
139% complete
View this month »
502
503
504
505
506
507
508
509
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
8th April 2024 2:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
vaidas
ace
Amazing!
April 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Oh WOW! Thrilling to see, superb photo! I’m so excited!
April 8th, 2024
Dave
ace
Nicely done! We were the path of totality, but we had heavy cloud cover.
April 8th, 2024
Jacqueline
ace
Wow, how special is that!
April 8th, 2024
