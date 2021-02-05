Sign up
Blue Beauty
Here is another geode photo. Here is the full rock slice.
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific detail. Icy and beautiful.
February 5th, 2021
