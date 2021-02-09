Previous
Wax falls by sschertenleib
91 / 365

The candle holder on our dining room table is getting pretty overrun with colorful wax. My kids enjoy watching the hot wax flow down the candles into the mixture of colors below.
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
LManning (Laura) ace
A delightful mess. Great shot.
February 10th, 2021  
