Awaiting spring by sschertenleib
94 / 365

Awaiting spring

A coworker brought me flowers today and I loved the colors in the petals.
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
Peter Mitchell
I like the composition.
February 13th, 2021  
Samantha ace
Thank you. I cropped it that way because the background in the the upper left was distracting.
February 13th, 2021  
LManning (Laura) ace
This is stunning! The light on the petals is magical.
February 13th, 2021  
Mallory ace
Gorgeous! Love the black background and composition.
February 13th, 2021  
