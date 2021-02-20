Sign up
102 / 365
Cheese!
My father-in-law took me on a mini photo safari this afternoon. These were the first two birds we saw.
20th February 2021
20th Feb 21
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
Milanie
ace
They sure have cold feet. Tough birds, aren't they!
February 21st, 2021
