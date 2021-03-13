Sign up
123 / 365
Golden grasses
Another photo from last night's walk by the pond.
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
2
0
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
123
photos
70
followers
118
following
View this month »
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
CORPORATION
Taken
12th March 2021 4:22pm
Doris J
Great capture of the sun shining through the grass.
March 14th, 2021
Diana
ace
Lovely light coming through these beautiful grasses.
March 14th, 2021
