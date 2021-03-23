Sign up
Discuss
133 / 365
Reflecting on the day
My husband and I went on a walk to the park after dinner. The reflections and light were beautiful.
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
2
1
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am a high school biology teacher by day and a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a cat, a dart frog and...
Kat
Gorgeous reflections
March 24th, 2021
Barb
ace
This is beautiful! Wonderful reflections!
March 24th, 2021
