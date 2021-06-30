Previous
Stripes by sschertenleib
226 / 365

Stripes

The light from the restaurant window was making a marvelous pattern on my son's face.
30th June 2021

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Photo Details

Lesley ace
That’s fabulous. Great capture.
June 30th, 2021  
