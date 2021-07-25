Previous
Felted creation by sschertenleib
244 / 365

Felted creation

This is a wool felted creation my daughter made. She had me take a photo so she could begin selling them. I love the little sleeping fox.
25th July 2021

Samantha

Photo Details

