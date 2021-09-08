Previous
Webbing by sschertenleib
264 / 365

Webbing

This is the web from our crab spider. I loved the droplets on the web, but they were very difficult to get in focus. This isn't quite as sharp as I would like.
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
September 9th, 2021  
