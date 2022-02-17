Previous
Orion by sschertenleib
Orion

My first attempt at star photography. Excited to try again tomorrow.
17th February 2022

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nailed it, and you will only get better wow!
February 20th, 2022  
