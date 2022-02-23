Previous
Crystal clear by sschertenleib
358 / 365

Crystal clear

Looking up while on my walk, I discovered this. I like it.
23rd February 2022 23rd Feb 22

Samantha

ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
