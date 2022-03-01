Previous
Masks and Music by sschertenleib
Masks and Music

The state of Washington still has masks required for indoor events. It is odd being able to see the facial expressions of the musicians.
1st March 2022 1st Mar 22

Beautifully captured
March 5th, 2022  
