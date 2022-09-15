Sign up
Photo 402
On my way
My parents' standard poodle, Sadie.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
1
1
Samantha
ace
@sschertenleib
I am an assistant principal at our high school and middle school. I am also a wife, mom to two children, two bearded dragons, a...
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkIII
Taken
17th September 2022 2:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Cute pic
September 19th, 2022
