Previous
Next
Writing in my Jammies by steelcityfox
316 / 365

Writing in my Jammies

Staying overnight at my parents' house tonight in preparation for leaving for our trip in the morning. Still had to get my word count in, so I wrote in my jammies with a bottle of Central Coast wine!
11th November 2016 11th Nov 16

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
87% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise