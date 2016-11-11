Sign up
Writing in my Jammies
Staying overnight at my parents' house tonight in preparation for leaving for our trip in the morning. Still had to get my word count in, so I wrote in my jammies with a bottle of Central Coast wine!
11th November 2016
11th Nov 16
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography.
1417
photos
2
followers
1
following
Tags
pajamas
,
writing
,
jammies
