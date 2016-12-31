Previous
NYE Silent Disco by steelcityfox
365 / 365

NYE Silent Disco

We go to First Night downtown every year, and this year, there was a Silent Disco dance event! It was so much fun. We were SO ready to say goodbye to this very difficult year of 2016.
31st December 2016 31st Dec 16

