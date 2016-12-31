Sign up
NYE Silent Disco
We go to First Night downtown every year, and this year, there was a Silent Disco dance event! It was so much fun. We were SO ready to say goodbye to this very difficult year of 2016.
31st December 2016
31st Dec 16
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography.
1465
photos
2
followers
0
following
100% complete
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
2016
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
31st December 2016 11:03pm
Exif
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
dance
,
nye
,
first night
,
dance night
