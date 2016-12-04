Sign up
339 / 365
Santa Paws
I literally cannot with this face!!!
4th December 2016
4th Dec 16
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography.
1440
photos
2
followers
0
following
93% complete
334
335
336
337
338
339
340
341
338
339
340
341
1
1
2
3
Views
2
Album
2016
Camera
XT1585
Taken
4th December 2016 9:37pm
Tags
funny
,
dog
,
silly
,
christmas
,
santa
,
pit bull
,
layla grace
