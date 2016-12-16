Previous
The Struggle by steelcityfox
The Struggle

Went to the hockey game tonight, Penguins vs. Kings. AKA my beloved home team vs my other beloved former home team. The struggle is real.
16th December 2016 16th Dec 16

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
