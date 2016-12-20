Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
355 / 365
I Guess She's Comfy?
Long day at work, but I came home to this cute puppy!
20th December 2016
20th Dec 16
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
1456
photos
2
followers
0
following
97% complete
View this month »
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Latest from all albums
354
355
356
357
1
1
2
3
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2016
Camera
XT1585
Taken
20th December 2016 5:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
cute
,
pit bull
,
layla grace
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close