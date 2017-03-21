Previous
The Rite of Spring by steelcityfox
The Rite of Spring

We are trying to create a new cocktail every season! Our first attempt we called 'The Rite of Spring' (after my love for that symphony).

The Rite of Spring
1-1/2 oz blanco tequila (we used Milagro)
1/4 oz elderflower liqueur
3/4 oz cucumber syrup
3/4 oz lime juice
shake with ice until tin is frosty; double-strain into a coupe glass, up
21st March 2017

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
