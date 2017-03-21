The Rite of Spring

We are trying to create a new cocktail every season! Our first attempt we called 'The Rite of Spring' (after my love for that symphony).



1-1/2 oz blanco tequila (we used Milagro)

1/4 oz elderflower liqueur

3/4 oz cucumber syrup

3/4 oz lime juice

shake with ice until tin is frosty; double-strain into a coupe glass, up