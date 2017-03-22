Previous
Dreaming of Jackson by steelcityfox
Dreaming of Jackson

We have an adorable and gigantic pit bull at the shelter named Jackson. Layla Grace has her heart set on him becoming her brother.
22nd March 2017 22nd Mar 17

