90 / 365
My Favourite Place on Earth
Joshua Tree National Park. My favourite place in the whole, wide world. I was so happy to be here, even if just for a couple of days.
31st March 2017
31st Mar 17
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
1554
photos
2
followers
0
following
24% complete
View this month »
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
Latest from all albums
Views
5
Album
2017
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
31st March 2017 11:07am
Tags
joshua tree
national park
joshua tree national park
