The World's Biggest Mimosa by steelcityfox
The World's Biggest Mimosa

Every year, we depart California on a flight that leaves around noon, and that allows us to get breakfast at Fat Cat's at Port San Luis. And you can't have breakfast at Fat Cat's without a mimosa - quite possibly the largest mimosas in the world!
3rd April 2017 3rd Apr 17

Fox

ace
@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
