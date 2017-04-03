Sign up
The World's Biggest Mimosa
Every year, we depart California on a flight that leaves around noon, and that allows us to get breakfast at Fat Cat's at Port San Luis. And you can't have breakfast at Fat Cat's without a mimosa - quite possibly the largest mimosas in the world!
3rd April 2017
3rd Apr 17
Fox
ace
@steelcityfox
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
2017
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
3rd April 2017 11:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
breakfast
,
mimosa
,
brunch
,
central coast
