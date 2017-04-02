Previous
Fox and the Sea by steelcityfox
92 / 365

Today our hike was the Bluff Trail at Montana de Oro state park. It's beautiful there, even though a little foggy and cloudy this morning (some mornings you can't even see the sea because of the marine layer!). It was just a wonderful morning hike.
2nd April 2017 2nd Apr 17

Fox

@steelcityfox
Writer & blogger in Pittsburgh who is crazy about her dog, good wine, travel, and going out dancing. Oh yeah. And photography. Favorite things: blackout curtains,...
