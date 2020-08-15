Previous
Next
Darkness by stefanotrezzi
Photo 909

Darkness

Corso del Popolo, Seregno
15th August 2020 15th Aug 20

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Italian living in the sandbox. For my second year I am relaxing the rules and will not follow a specific theme
249% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kristina ace
Fantastic light!
August 15th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise