Noir by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1192

Noir

Foggy first day of the year in Milan.
1st January 2024 1st Jan 24

Stefano Trezzi

@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
326% complete

BillyBoy
Very atmospheric.
January 2nd, 2024  
