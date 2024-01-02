Sign up
Previous
Photo 1193
The three body problem
Playing with light and some childhood marbles found at my parents place
2nd January 2024
2nd Jan 24
1
1
Stefano Trezzi
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
1193
photos
87
followers
70
following
326% complete
View this month »
1186
1187
1188
1189
1190
1191
1192
1193
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X100V
Taken
2nd January 2024 9:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Suzanne
ace
Oh I like this.
January 2nd, 2024
