The three body problem by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1193

The three body problem

Playing with light and some childhood marbles found at my parents place
2nd January 2024 2nd Jan 24

Stefano Trezzi

@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
Suzanne ace
Oh I like this.
January 2nd, 2024  
