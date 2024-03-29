Previous
Next
Ready for Easter mass by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1252

Ready for Easter mass

Santo Antônio de Lisboa, Brasil
29th March 2024 29th Mar 24

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
343% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Granagringa ace
that special moment!
March 30th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Love this….
March 30th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise