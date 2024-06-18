Sign up
Photo 1285
Biking at the church
Siracusa, Sicily
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
2
2
Stefano Trezzi
ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
gloria jones
ace
Great pov to see the architectural details and neat sense of scale
June 18th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful church
June 18th, 2024
