Biking at the church by stefanotrezzi
Photo 1285

Biking at the church

Siracusa, Sicily
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Stefano Trezzi

ace
@stefanotrezzi
Trying to get back to a daily photo for 2024, strictly SOOC.
352% complete

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great pov to see the architectural details and neat sense of scale
June 18th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful church
June 18th, 2024  
