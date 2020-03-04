Previous
Next
California Scrug Jay in the Bird Alley by stephomy
Photo 1806

California Scrug Jay in the Bird Alley

4th March 2020 4th Mar 20

Stephomy

@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
494% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dixie Goode ace
I love the scrub jays, but in my part of CA we only have Stellars jays.
March 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise