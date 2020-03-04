Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1806
California Scrug Jay in the Bird Alley
4th March 2020
4th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Stephomy
@stephomy
Hello! I live in Seattle. My camera is a Nikon D3100. It's not the newest model, but I like it. I edit my picture using...
1806
photos
40
followers
70
following
494% complete
View this month »
1799
1800
1801
1802
1803
1804
1805
1806
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3100
Taken
4th March 2020 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stephomy_birds
Dixie Goode
ace
I love the scrub jays, but in my part of CA we only have Stellars jays.
March 5th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close