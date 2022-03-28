Previous
Gandaberunda by steveandkerry
Gandaberunda

Another bit of music from the past. Recorded during some down time during a tour of Switzerland . Never reached vinyl which is a shame as it's a cracker of a tune. I'm playing bass

https://soundcloud.com/type-slowly/act-23-kev
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Dreich

ace
@steveandkerry
We are a family of four in Dumfries and Galloway. W e like the unusual .Sometimes you can photograph it.
Photo Details

