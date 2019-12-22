Previous
Next
Top spot by stevejacob
76 / 365

Top spot

I didn't gout today so here's a Kestrel from yesterday just to fill the gap
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
20% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise