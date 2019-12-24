Previous
Next
Grub hunt by stevejacob
78 / 365

Grub hunt

I was just sitting on a park bench when this little guy landed in the tree beside me and started ripping of the moss to find the grubs. He must have found plenty as he was there for some time.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
Very sharp image and lovely detail.
December 24th, 2019  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise