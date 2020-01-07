Previous
Bye bye Robin by stevejacob
Bye bye Robin

The little Robin waited for me to point the camera and then bolted.
7th January 2020 7th Jan 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Amanda Thepanda
Great action shot
January 7th, 2020  
Christine ace
Good capture
January 7th, 2020  
