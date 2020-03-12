Sign up
Hare in the long grass
Not so much Hare action today. Probably because there was a tractor sewing the fields
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
147
photos
61
followers
67
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
11th March 2020 1:01pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
hare
Rosie Kind
ace
A lovely photo of this adorable hare Fav
March 13th, 2020
