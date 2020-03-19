Previous
Next
IIt's usually the photographer that uses a hide by stevejacob
150 / 365

IIt's usually the photographer that uses a hide

My new neighbours are moving in and I took this shot of one of her many visits from the comfort of my reclining chair through the living room window.
Photography in comfort today.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise