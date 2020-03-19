Sign up
IIt's usually the photographer that uses a hide
My new neighbours are moving in and I took this shot of one of her many visits from the comfort of my reclining chair through the living room window.
Photography in comfort today.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
19th March 2020 11:16am
nature
wildlife
nest-building
blackbird
