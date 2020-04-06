Previous
Next
Just the two of us by stevejacob
167 / 365

Just the two of us

Two male Sparrows passing the time of day together. The two females were doing the same thing on a different branch
6th April 2020 6th Apr 20

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
45% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely shot!
April 6th, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
A great pose from these two and you capture them so closely enabling enjoyment of the colours and patterns in the gorgeous detail of their feathered bodies. Fun to think of the two females chatting away on a different branch.
April 6th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise