167 / 365
Just the two of us
Two male Sparrows passing the time of day together. The two females were doing the same thing on a different branch
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
2
1
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
167
photos
61
followers
68
following
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
6th April 2020 3:09pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sparrow
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely shot!
April 6th, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
A great pose from these two and you capture them so closely enabling enjoyment of the colours and patterns in the gorgeous detail of their feathered bodies. Fun to think of the two females chatting away on a different branch.
April 6th, 2020
