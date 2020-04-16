Sign up
Food for the Brood
I'm going to call him boomerang because he was backward and forward all day.
16th April 2020
16th Apr 20
1
1
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
nature
wildlife
blackbird
Barb
ace
Wonderful clarity, Steve! Fav
April 16th, 2020
