inverted

This is the shot that I think is my favorite of 2019.

I parked at Priory Park and went to the lakeside to set the camera up for the light conditions but before I had chance to do it, I heard the flapping of wings so I just raised the camera and managed to grab one frame.

When I checked on the back screen, all I saw was an almost black image with a bit of lighter shade in the center.

Can you imagine how I felt when I processed it in Lightroom and raised the contrast to reveal this image?