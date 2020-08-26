Previous
2019 Hare posing by stevejacob
2019 Hare posing

I'm still using my archive shots to fill the gaps as I'm still not ready to be out in the wilds yet.
The story behind this shot is, I had been watching this hare for ages and had taken lots of photos of it but I sometimes find I get so engrossed in getting the photo, that I miss out on the magic of the moment so I stopped shooting and just sat and watched it.
A while after the shutter stopped clicking, it came to within three meters of me and just sat watching me watching it. I took just this one shot and the noise of the shutter made it skip off into the fields.
Sometimes it's good to just watch.
Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Debra ace
Beautiful lighting and capture
August 26th, 2020  
carol white ace
Great capture and details. Fav!! 😀
August 26th, 2020  
Anne Pancella ace
Stunning shot.
August 26th, 2020  
