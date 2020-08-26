2019 Hare posing

I'm still using my archive shots to fill the gaps as I'm still not ready to be out in the wilds yet.
The story behind this shot is, I had been watching this hare for ages and had taken lots of photos of it but I sometimes find I get so engrossed in getting the photo, that I miss out on the magic of the moment so I stopped shooting and just sat and watched it.
A while after the shutter stopped clicking, it came to within three meters of me and just sat watching me watching it. I took just this one shot and the noise of the shutter made it skip off into the fields.
Sometimes it's good to just watch.