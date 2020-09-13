Sign up
Previous
Next
316 / 365
Water splash
Another of the dogs playing at priory. This one was so fast, I struggled to get it in the frame
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
2
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
408
photos
91
followers
76
following
86% complete
View this month »
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
317
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
14th September 2020 11:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
splash
,
theme-animals
Rosie Kind
ace
Great action shot
September 14th, 2020
Jesika
Happy happy
September 14th, 2020
