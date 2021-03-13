Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 438
The food queue
The sparrow are very disciplined as they wait for their turn on the feeders
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
0
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
580
photos
110
followers
75
following
120% complete
View this month »
431
432
433
434
435
436
437
438
Latest from all albums
45
46
95
435
436
437
47
438
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
13th March 2021 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sparrow
