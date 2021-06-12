Sign up
Photo 528
Feeding time
Unfortunately, the fish was too big for the chick so after several attempts, Dad eat it himself
12th June 2021
12th Jun 21
1
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
739
photos
126
followers
85
following
521
522
523
524
525
526
527
528
133
526
75
134
527
76
135
528
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P900
Taken
11th June 2021 1:10pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
chick
,
feeding
,
grebe
Jean
ace
wonderful capture!
June 12th, 2021
