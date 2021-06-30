Sign up
Photo 546
Whiskers
This Hare was following a scent trail but I was in the way. We had quite a long stand off but eventually he decided to go around me instead of over me
30th June 2021
30th Jun 21
Steve Jacob
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography
Photo Details
Tags
nature
wildlife
hare
