Previous
Next
Just a garden visitor by stevejacob
Photo 572

Just a garden visitor

As a massive sports fan, I am glued to the tv watching the Olympics so I don't think I'll be going out much.
I still have the garden birds to photograph though
26th July 2021 26th Jul 21

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
156% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this cute robin.
July 26th, 2021  
Milanie ace
Same problem here! Am loving watching all the different sports - may resort to the kitchen window if I could get a good shot like this
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise