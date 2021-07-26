Sign up
Photo 572
Just a garden visitor
As a massive sports fan, I am glued to the tv watching the Olympics so I don't think I'll be going out much.
I still have the garden birds to photograph though
26th July 2021
26th Jul 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
807
photos
128
followers
88
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
26th July 2021 9:25am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
robin
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this cute robin.
July 26th, 2021
Milanie
ace
Same problem here! Am loving watching all the different sports - may resort to the kitchen window if I could get a good shot like this
July 26th, 2021
