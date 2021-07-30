Sign up
Photo 576
Are you two at it again
Every time it stopped raining, the sparrows came in numbers and fought for the spaces
30th July 2021
30th Jul 21
2
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
815
photos
128
followers
88
following
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
30th July 2021 11:36am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
sparrow
Rosie Kind
ace
Fantastic photo
July 30th, 2021
Ian George
ace
lovely action shot
July 30th, 2021
