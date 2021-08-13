Previous
Paying attention by stevejacob
Photo 590

Paying attention

I haven't been out so it's another hare shot from the other day
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Rosie Kind ace
I am so envious of your hare shots. They are so lovely. I should visit a field where I know there are hares but it’s so difficult to get shots like this that I gave up
August 14th, 2021  
Steve Jacob ace
@rosiekind If you know where to find them Rosie, the trick is to get there before they do and just sit still and wait.
August 14th, 2021  
