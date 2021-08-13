Sign up
Photo 590
Paying attention
I haven't been out so it's another hare shot from the other day
13th August 2021
13th Aug 21
2
1
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
834
photos
132
followers
89
following
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
11th August 2021 7:10am
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
hare
Rosie Kind
ace
I am so envious of your hare shots. They are so lovely. I should visit a field where I know there are hares but it’s so difficult to get shots like this that I gave up
August 14th, 2021
Steve Jacob
ace
@rosiekind
If you know where to find them Rosie, the trick is to get there before they do and just sit still and wait.
August 14th, 2021
