Photo 607
After dark
Not one of my better photos but this is the only hare I've seen this week since the harvest started.
Just backfilling a gap in the dates.
30th August 2021
30th Aug 21
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
12th September 2021 7:20pm
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
monochrome
,
hare
