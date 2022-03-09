Previous
Next
Green Woodpecker by stevejacob
Photo 721

Green Woodpecker

Finally got out from my four walls today for a bit and found an abundance of nature waiting for me.
This Green Woodpecker, Kingfisher, Hares, Herron, Great Crested Grebes and load of other waterfowl.
Definitely worth the effort
9th March 2022 9th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

tony gig
Beautiful bird and shot...
March 9th, 2022  
Rosie Kind ace
You've had a brilliant time seeing all these lovely birds. Lucky you
March 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise