Still making his mind up by stevejacob
Photo 726

Still making his mind up

The Bluetits been in and out all day but still hasn't started moving nest material in
14th March 2022 14th Mar 22

Steve Jacob

@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
