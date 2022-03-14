Sign up
Photo 726
Still making his mind up
The Bluetits been in and out all day but still hasn't started moving nest material in
14th March 2022
14th Mar 22
Steve Jacob
ace
@stevejacob
Hi. I'm Steve. When I retired, I was able to get out more with my camera to follow my passion for wildlife photography, so I'm...
1008
photos
129
followers
86
following
2
365
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7500
Taken
14th March 2022 3:35pm
Public
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
nature
,
wildlife
,
bird
,
bluetit
,
nestbox
